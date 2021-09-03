Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.27.

COF opened at $160.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

