Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $474.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

