Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Scott Terrillion Sells 1,759 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $24,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.
About Cara Therapeutics
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
