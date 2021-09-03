Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Scott Terrillion Sells 1,759 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $24,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

