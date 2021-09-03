CareTech (LON:CTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $659.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 659 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 654.33 ($8.55), with a volume of 288634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644 ($8.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 633.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 579.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £765.86 million and a PE ratio of 15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

