Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,955. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.