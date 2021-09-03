Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $207.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

