Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 4,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,116. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $869.65 million, a P/E ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
