Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 4,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,116. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $869.65 million, a P/E ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

