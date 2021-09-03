Castle (CSTL) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Castle has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $29,535.86 and approximately $37.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.00490776 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002872 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $593.72 or 0.01169229 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

