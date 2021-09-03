Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $145.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Catalent traded as high as $133.12 and last traded at $132.57, with a volume of 19858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

