Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,372 shares of company stock worth $152,182,246 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

