Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $55.93.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.