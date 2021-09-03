Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after acquiring an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

