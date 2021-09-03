Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.