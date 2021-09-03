Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,685 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $22.50 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

