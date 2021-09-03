Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $76,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGHT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

In other news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $25.72 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

