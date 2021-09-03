Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Truist Securities

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

