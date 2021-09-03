Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 56,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 39,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

