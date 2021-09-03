CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.55 and last traded at $45.87. Approximately 36,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 10,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.