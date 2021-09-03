CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. CBTX accounts for approximately 3.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.43% of CBTX worth $36,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CBTX by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CBTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CBTX by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,530,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. CBTX, Inc. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $656.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

