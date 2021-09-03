CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Gap Down to $27.22

Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $26.59. CBTX shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $656.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CBTX by 105,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CBTX by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CBTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

