CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.78. 31,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,414,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

