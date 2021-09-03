Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Up 7.3%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82. 2,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 664,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

