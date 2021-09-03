Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Up 6.7%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 2,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 216,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPSC. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, equities analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

