Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in August

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. 1,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.72. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

