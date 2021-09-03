CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s (NASDAQ:CFFEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CFFEU opened at $10.00 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

