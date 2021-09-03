Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 655,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 570,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIAFF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

CIAFF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

