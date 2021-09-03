Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Trading Up 7.3%

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) shares were up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 44,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.50 and a beta of 1.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 35.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 279,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 260,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
About Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)
Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.
