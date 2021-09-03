Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Trading Up 7.3%

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) shares were up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 44,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 35.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 279,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 260,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.