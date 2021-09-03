ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of CHPT opened at $22.97 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

