Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Announces Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

