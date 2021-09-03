Charles E. Moran Sells 13,200 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -182.08. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.