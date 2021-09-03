Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $219.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $188.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. COKER & PALMER restated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.07.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

