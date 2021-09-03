Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $225,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

