Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $235,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 373,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.