Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Announces Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,920,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,965.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.