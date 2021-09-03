Chrono.tech Achieves Market Cap of $16.51 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $23.25 or 0.00046164 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and $611,893.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

