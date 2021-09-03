Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,950.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and last traded at GBX 1,940 ($25.35), with a volume of 6568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,882.50 ($24.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £214.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,930.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,764.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,608.31.

Get Churchill China alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider David M. O’Connor purchased 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, with a total value of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.