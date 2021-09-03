Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

