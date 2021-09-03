CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.
RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.67.
RNW opened at C$20.08 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$15.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.37.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
