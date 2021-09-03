CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.67.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

RNW opened at C$20.08 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$15.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 184.31%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.