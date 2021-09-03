Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ciena in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

