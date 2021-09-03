Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CIEN opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

