Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,039. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

