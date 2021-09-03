Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CIEN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,039. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.
In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Article: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.