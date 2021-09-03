Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

CIEN stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

