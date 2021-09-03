Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $56.88, but opened at $60.40. Ciena shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 37,628 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

