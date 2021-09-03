Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $56.88, but opened at $60.40. Ciena shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 37,628 shares changing hands.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
About Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
