Ciena Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,541 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,251% compared to the average volume of 336 put options.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,039. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 111.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 378,870 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 908.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

