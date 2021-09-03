Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $218.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.