Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $17.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,902.19. 31,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,707.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2,418.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

