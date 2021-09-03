Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 793,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,127,146. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $262.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

