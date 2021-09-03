Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

CLDR stock remained flat at $$15.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 242,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

