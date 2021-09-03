Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CLDR stock remained flat at $$15.93 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 242,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,178. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

