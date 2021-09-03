Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $78.13. 61,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,530. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 359,776 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.